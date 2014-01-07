FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Maersk to sell 49 pct of Denmark's biggest retailer
January 7, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Maersk to sell 49 pct of Denmark's biggest retailer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to read “to sell” instead of “sells” and first paragraph to read “is to sell” instead of “has sold”)

COPENHAGEN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk is to sell 48.68 percent of Dansk Supermarked, the largest retailer in Denmark, and 18.72 percent of department store chain F. Salling, to holding company The Salling Companies.

Maersk said it also had an option to sell its remaining 19 percent stake in each company after five years. The conglomerate has said it wants to sharpen its strategic focus on fewer business units.

The accounting gain for A.P. Moller-Maersk is expected to be around 14 billion Danish crowns depending on the timing of closing of the transaction, the company said. ($1=5.4680 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Sophie Walker)

