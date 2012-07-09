FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark to take 20 percent stake in DUC
July 9, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

Denmark to take 20 percent stake in DUC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 9 (Reuters) - Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Monday a Danish state-run fund, Nordsofonden, had taken a 20 percent interest in the Danish Underground Consortium owned by Maersk, Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell.

The move has cut Maersk’s stake in DUC to 31.2 percent, Shell’s holding to 36.8 percent, and Chevron’s to 12.0 percent.

A.P. Moller-Maersk previously held a 39 percent stake in DUC, while Shell had 46 percent and Chevron held 15 percent.

DUC is responsible for most of the petroleum output from Denmark’s North Sea oil and gas fields

