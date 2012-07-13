Moller family fund sells $55.5 mln of Maersk shares

COPENHAGEN, July 13 (Reuters) - A fund of the family that controls A.P. Moller-Maersk has sold series B shares in the Danish shipping and oil group for about 338.8 million crowns ($55.5 million) to cover tax and other costs, the company said on Friday.

The A.P. Moller and Chastine Mc-Kinney Moller Family Fund sold 8,638 shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk, the company said in a statement to the Copenhagen bourse.

The fund, the second-biggest shareholder in A.P. Moller-Maersk after another Moller family fund, held 9.85 percent of the shares and 13.53 percent of the votes in the company before the sale, according to information on the company’s website.

The sold shares correspond roughly to a 0.2 percent stake.

The fund sold the shares to cover the costs of a distribution to heirs after the death last year of a grandchild of the company’s founder, A.P. Moller, a spokesman for the family fund said.

The spokesman said the share sale was not related to the death in April of Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller, who built the Danish family business into a global conglomerate which runs the world’s biggest container shipping company, Maersk Line.

The company’s biggest shareholder, with 41.22 percent of the shares and 50.60 percent of the votes, is the A.P. Moller and Chastine Mc-Kinney Moller Fund for General Purposes.