FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maersk to shut Tyra field if no viable solution found by year end
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Maersk to shut Tyra field if no viable solution found by year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 4 (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk’s oil and gas unit said on Monday that production from its Tyra field in the Danish North Sea will cease on 1 October 2018, if an economically viable solution for continued operations is not identified during 2016.

Tyra is Denmark’s largest gas field and more than 90 percent of the country’s gas production is processed through the facility.

The Tyra field is operated by Maersk Oil on behalf of the Danish Underground Consortium, a partnership between Maersk, Shell, Denmark’s Nordsofonden and Chevron. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.