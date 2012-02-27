Maersk could hand back chartered ships -CFO

COPENHAGEN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk on Monday said the group could consider handing back chartered ships to their owners to help fight overcapacity in the container shipping market.

“The tool box includes all elements of the possibility to reduce capacity, so handing back chartered tonnage is of course one of them,” Chief Financial Officer Trond Westlie told a webcast.

Earlier in the day, the group posted a drop in profits for 2011 on Monday, hit by losses in container shipping, and said it expected 2012 to be weaker again. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Will Waterman)