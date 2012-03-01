FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk Drilling gets $148 mln N.Sea job
March 1, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 6 years ago

Maersk Drilling gets $148 mln N.Sea job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 1 (Reuters) - Maersk Drilling, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk has got a contract worth $148 million from DONG Energy for its Maersk Resolve rig which will work in the Danish sector of the North Sea.

The duration of the five-well contract is about 750 days and the contract also includes an option for two additional wells of estimated 280 days’ duration, Maersk Drilling said in a statement.

“The contract value for the firm 750-day period is approximately $148 million,” Maersk Drilling said.

Reporting by John Acher

