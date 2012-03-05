FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maersk Line CEO says profitability is priority
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 6 years ago

Maersk Line CEO says profitability is priority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - The head of the world’s biggest container shipping line, Maersk Line, said on Monday that the company has gained the market share that it wants and its priority now is to restore profitability.

Maersk Line Chief Executive Soren Skou also told a news conference in London that Maersk Line, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, has the flexibility to adjust its fleet size downwards by as much as 9 percent.

Maersk Line announced on Feb. 17 that it would remove 9 percent of its capacity on its Asia-Europe trade lanes because overcapacity had knocked freight rates to unsustainably low levels.

The Maersk group’s container shipping business had net losses of 2.88 billion crowns in 2011, and the group has forecast more losses for the liner business in 2012 as a consequence of excess capacity. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen via Copenhagen newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.