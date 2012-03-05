Maersk Line CEO says profitability is priority

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - The head of the world’s biggest container shipping line, Maersk Line, said on Monday that the company has gained the market share that it wants and its priority now is to restore profitability.

Maersk Line Chief Executive Soren Skou also told a news conference in London that Maersk Line, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, has the flexibility to adjust its fleet size downwards by as much as 9 percent.

Maersk Line announced on Feb. 17 that it would remove 9 percent of its capacity on its Asia-Europe trade lanes because overcapacity had knocked freight rates to unsustainably low levels.

The Maersk group’s container shipping business had net losses of 2.88 billion crowns in 2011, and the group has forecast more losses for the liner business in 2012 as a consequence of excess capacity. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen via Copenhagen newsroom)