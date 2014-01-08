Denmark's Maersk to create new Americas shipping company

COPENHAGEN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Maersk Line, a unit of Denmark’s oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk is creating a regional, containerized shipping company under the name SeaLand dedicated to servicing ports within the Americas markets, it said on Wednesday.

The new shipping company will have a structure similar to Maersk’s other regional carriers such as intra-Asia carrier MCC Transport and intra-Europe carrier Seago Line.

“This reorganization is an investment in our global container business. It enhances and strengthens service in this important and growing trade region,” chief trade and marketing officer Vincent Clerc said in a statement.