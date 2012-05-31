FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk to buy UK assets for $127 mln from Noble
May 31, 2012

Maersk to buy UK assets for $127 mln from Noble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 31 (Reuters) - Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday it would buy a 30 percent stake in two British oil fields and a production unit from Noble Energy for $127 million.

The group said its oil unit, Maersk Oil, would buy a 30 percent stake in Dumbarton and Lochranza fields which it operates, increasing its stake to 100 percent.

It would also buy the Global Producer III FPSO (floating production storage and offloading) installation in the UK Central North Sea, the company said.

Dumbarton and Lochranza produce combined around 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and the sale was expected to close no later than the end of the third quarter, it said.

