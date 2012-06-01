FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk to restructure container arm and cut 400 jobs
June 1, 2012 / 6:47 AM / 5 years ago

Maersk to restructure container arm and cut 400 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 1 (Reuters) - Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday it would cut about 400 jobs as part of a restructuring of its struggling container shipping division Maersk Line.

The group said in a statement that a key objective of the reorganisation was faster decision making and that about 250 of the job cuts would be at its Copenhagen headquarters.

The shipping industry has been hit hard during the global economic downturn as weak demand and excess capacity knocked freight rates to loss-making levels.

Maersk said last month it expected 2012 results “slightly lower” than in 2011, a modest improvement on previous guidance, but below analysts’ hopes. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

