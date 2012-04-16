FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk says Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller has died
#Industrials
April 16, 2012 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

Maersk says Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller has died

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 16 (Reuters) - Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Monday partner and shipowner Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller died on April 16.

Mc-Kinney Moller, born on July 13 in 1913, died at the age of 98 years.

He became executive officer and chairman of the A.P. Moller-Maersk Group following his father’s death in 1965 and was the Chief Executive Officer until 1993, the group said in a statement.

Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk traded up 4.0 percent at 42.920 Danish crowns per share at 0932 GMT, against a 1.2 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange’s benchmark index. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

