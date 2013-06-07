Maersk signs $280 mln rig extension contract with Det Norske

COPENHAGEN, June 7 (Reuters) - Maersk Drilling, a unit of Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk has extended a rig contract with Norwegian oil company Det Norske in a deal worth about $280 million.

The company said on Friday that Det Norske had extended the contract for a newbuild ultra harsh environment jack-up rig by two years, to now five years.

The total contract value had therefore risen to about $700 million, it said, adding the rig is currently under construction in Singapore. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)