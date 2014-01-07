BRIEF-Maersk reduces ownership in Dansk Supermarked and F. Salling

COPENHAGEN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moeller Maersk A/S said on Tuesday: * The Salling Companies will acquire 48.68 percent of the shares in Dansk Supermarked and 18.72 percent of the shares in F. Salling. * Five years after closing of the transaction the Salling Companies have a call option on the remaining 19 percent in each of the Companies owned by A.P. Moeller Maersk * A.P. Moeller Maersk has a put option for its remaining shares in each of the Companies * Total enterprise value for the companies is 41 billion Danish crowns * The accounting gain for A.P. Moeller Maersk is expected to be around 14

billion Danish crowns depending on the timing of closing of the transaction * The transaction will generate cash proceeds of around 17 billion crowns * Closing is expected to take place during 1st half of 2014.