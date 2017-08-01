Maersk sees up to 140,000 bpd potential for Iran South Pars oilfield - Fars News Agency

COPENHAGEN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Denmark's Maersk Oil has estimated potential output for the second phase of Iran's South Pars oil deposit at 120,000-140,000 barrels of oil per day, Fars News Agency reported, citing an official at National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

The estimate is part of Maersk Oil's development study for the second development phase of the offshore oilfield, NIOC's vice president for engineering and development Gholamreza Manouchehri said.

Maersk Oil, part of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk , declined to comment. The company signed a memorandum of understanding with NIOC in 2016 "to explore opportunities for future collaboration."

South Pars stretches into Qatari waters where the oil-bearing layer is called Al-Shaheen and shares the same difficult geological characteristics.

Maersk Oil lost its long-standing agreement to operate Al-Shaheen in June last year to French rival Total, which has just taken up operation of the field. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Mark Potter)