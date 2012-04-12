Maersk says Asia-Europe market share rose in 2011

COPENHAGEN, April 12 (Reuters) - Maersk Line, the world’s biggest container shipping line, saw its market share on Asia-Europe routes rise in 2011 to 19.4 percent from 17.8 percent in 2010, the chairman of the parent group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday.

Chairman of the board Michael Pram Rasmussen also told the annual general meeting of shareholders that Maersk Line’s global market share last year was 15.5 percent, in line with earlier announcements by the company. (Reporting by John Acher and Ole Mikkelsen)