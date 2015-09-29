FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maersk says it wants to bid in Mexico port expansion
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Maersk says it wants to bid in Mexico port expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The ports division of Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk is looking to participate in the tender to expand the Port of Veracruz in southeastern Mexico, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mexico’s government said earlier in September that it wanted to attract 23 billion pesos ($1.35 billion) of investment in four or five new terminals in the new Port of Veracruz during President Enrique Pena Nieto’s administration.

$1 = 17.0380 Mexican pesos Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.