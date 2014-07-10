FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk says vessel deal with MSC to have below 30 pct share
July 10, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

Maersk says vessel deal with MSC to have below 30 pct share

COPENHAGEN, July 10 (Reuters) - The combined capacity share for Maersk Line and MSC on the world’s busiest container shipping routes between Asia and Europe would be below 30 percent as a result of a new vessel-sharing deal, chief executive Soren Skou from Maersk Line said.

The combined capacity share for the so-called P3 alliance was 46.7 percent, according to Chinese regulators who rejected that deal. Based on that and differences in the structure of the new deal, Skou expects the agreement to be approved.

“This one is only a vessel sharing agreement. The P3 plan included an operating company which was the main reason why Chinese regulators looked at it as a merger,” Skou told Reuters. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)

