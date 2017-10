COPENHAGEN, June 15 (Reuters) - APM Terminals, the ports arm of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk , has agreed with China’s Ningbo Port to take a one-fourth stake in a port expansion project with total investment costs of 4.29 billion yuan ($673.44 million), Ningbo port said on Friday.

The announcement from Ningbo Port chairman Li Linghong came during a visit to Denmark by Chinese President Hu Jintao. ($1 = 6.3703 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by John Acher)