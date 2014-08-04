Maersk Oil fails to find oil in N.Sea appraisal well

COPENHAGEN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Maersk Oil, a unit in A.P. Moller-Maersk failed to find oil or gas in an appraisal well in the Danish part of the North Sea, the Danish Energy Agency said on Monday.

The appraisal well, named Dany-1X, is in the western part of the Danish part of the North Sea and drilling began on July 4. The well will now be permanently closed, agency said in a statement.

Maersk Oil is the operator for companies in the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC). A.P. Moller-Maersk owns 31.2 percent of DUC, Royal Dutch Shell has 36.8 percent, Chevron holds 12 percent and the state-owned North Sea Fund has a 20 percent stake in the partnership.