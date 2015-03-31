FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Maersk Oil has started oil production from new platform
March 31, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Maersk Oil has started oil production from new platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk :

** Says production of oil has started from the new unmanned platform Tyra in the Danish North Sea on time and on budget

** Says new oil platform is expected to add reserves of 50 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) over the next 30 years to danish production

** The investment is the largest made by Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) since the approval of the Phase IV development of Halfdan in 2007.

** DUC is the partnership between A.P. Moller-Maersk (31.2 percent), Shell (36.8 percent), Nordsøfonden (20 percent) and Chevron (12.0 percent).

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Copenhagen Newsroom)

