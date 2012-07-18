FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Maersk raises U.S.-Oceania container rates
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2012 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Maersk raises U.S.-Oceania container rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without change)

COPENHAGEN, July 18 (Reuters) - Maersk Line, the container shipping arm of Danish group A.P. Moller-Maersk, is to raise rates for dry and reefer shipments from the United States to all destinations in Oceania from mid-August.

A rate rise of $175 per twenty-foot container and $350 per 40-foot container will be introduced on shipments from the United States to Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands on Aug. 15, Maersk Line said.

Maersk Line, the world’s biggest container shipping company with a global market share of about 15.5 percent last year, did not specify the new rate level after the increase.

Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Dan Lalor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.