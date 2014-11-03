FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil production at Golden Eagle field in North Sea starts
November 3, 2014 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

Oil production at Golden Eagle field in North Sea starts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Maersk Oil, a unit of conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk , said on Monday oil production from the Golden Eagle field in Britain’s North Sea had started.

There are two Golden Eagle wells with potential to produce about 18,000 barrels of oil per day.

Nexen Petroleum, a subsidiary of Chinese state-run CNOOC , has a 36.54 percent interest in the development and is the operator. Maersk Oil holds a 31.56 percent interest, Suncor Energy has 26.69 percent and Edinburgh Oil and Gas has 5.21 percent. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Susan Thomas)

