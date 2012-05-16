FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk says confident of oil output growth target
May 16, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Maersk says confident of oil output growth target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 16 (Reuters) - The head of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Wednesday he was “very confident” of a long-term strategic target of raising the group’s oil production to 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

“We feel very confident in this strategy plan,” Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen said in a webcast conference call on the group’s first-quarter results.

Maersk’s oil production in the first quarter fell by 24 percent from a year earlier to 254,000 boepd, the company said in its interim report, but forecast that output would rise 265,000 boepd on average for the year based on average oil price of $110 per barrel. (Reporting by John Acher and Ole Mikkelsen)

