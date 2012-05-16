FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maersk CEO says hopes for positive container result
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Maersk CEO says hopes for positive container result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 16 (Reuters) - The head of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Wednesday that further freight rate increases would be needed to restore its container shipping arm to profits this year from losses.

The group said in its first-quarter report that it expected a “negative up to neutral” result this year for its Maersk Line container shipping business, which was an upgrade from earlier guidance for a loss for that division.

“We of course hope that we will come into positive territory (in Maersk Line), but that would require further rate increases,” Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen told Reuters.

A.P. Moller-Maersk reported a surprise increase in net earnings for the first quarter, helped by strong oil and gas results, and said it expected a 2012 result “slightly lower” than last year. ($1 = 5.8185 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.