FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maersk expects P3 to start operations later than expected
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 21, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Maersk expects P3 to start operations later than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 21 (Reuters) - Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Wednesday it expected the so-called P3 container shipping alliance to start operations in autumn and not in the second quarter as previously expected.

“We are waiting for regulatory approval in several countries,” chief executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen told reporters on a media teleconference.

Maersk Line, the container shipping unit in A.P. Moller-Maersk, Switzerland-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A and France’s CMA CGM announced the alliance last year.

They already have regulatory approval in the United States but are still waiting for approvals in China and many other countries. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.