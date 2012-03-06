Maersk gets $285 mln Petrobras supply ship jobs

COPENHAGEN, March 6 (Reuters) - Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk’s offshore supply ship unit has won three contracts worth about 1.6 billion crowns ($284.81 million) in total from Brazilian oil company Petrobras , Maersk said.

Maersk Supply Service said in a statement it would provide an anchor handling tug and two supply vessels to Petrobras on four-year contracts starting in December 2012 for ultra deep-water drilling jobs.

Maersk Supply Service currently has 11 vessels operating offshore Brazil for Petrobras and five vessels for international oil companies, the company said, calling Brazil an important growth market. ($1 = 5.6178 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)