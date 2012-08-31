FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maersk Line says plans to lift Asia-Europe freight rate from Nov 1
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 31, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

Maersk Line says plans to lift Asia-Europe freight rate from Nov 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Maersk Line, the world’s biggest container shipping company and a unit of Danish group A.P. Moller-Maersk, expects to raise its Asia to Europe freight rate by 10-11 percent from Nov. 1, it said on Friday, signalling further recovery for the industry despite lingering global economic uncertainty.

The global shipping industry has suffered from weak demand and an oversupply of vessels in the last four years, and some analysts had flagged the risk of freight rates falling again after a recent uptick.

Earlier this month, A.P. Moller-Maersk raised guidance for its 2012 earnings on prospects of a further recovery in container rates after its Maersk Line swung back to profit in the second quarter, helped by a 14 percent increase in rates between the first and second quarters.

Maersk Line’s ship orders were sufficient to meet demand until 2015 and it had no plans to buy any more new vessels in the near future, assuming global shipping demand growth stood at 5-6 percent a year, Chief Executive Soren Skou told reporters.

Maersk has ordered 10 Triple-E container ships with 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) capacity each. The vessels are being built by South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.

Maersk, often seen as a barometer of world trade because its fleet carries more than 15 percent of all seaborne containers, has cut capacity by 10 percent this year.

It has previously said it would announce a further reduction, though Skou declined to give details of this on Friday, saying only “it will be significant”. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.