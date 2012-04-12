Maersk expects more freight rate increases in 2012

COPENHAGEN, April 12 (Reuters) - Maersk Line, the world’s biggest container shipping company, expects more freight rate increases this year after rate rises in March and April, the chairman of parent group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday.

Chairman of the board Michael Pram Rasmussen told the annual general meeting of shareholders that Maersk Line had tried for increases of $750 per twenty-foot unit (TEU) in March and $400 per TEU in April and had achieved about $1,000 per TEU out of that total of $1,150.

“This is not done, there will be more,” Rasmussen told the meeting. (Reporting by John Acher and Ole Mikkelsen)