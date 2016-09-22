FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk to split up into transport, energy divisions
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

RPT-Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk to split up into transport, energy divisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional clients)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Danish shipping and oil conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday it will separate its businesses into separate transport and energy divisions in a bid to better tackle the problems facing its struggling businesses.

The focus will be on establishing an integrated transport and logistics company, while its oil and oil-related business will either individually or in combination be separated from the company, Maersk said.

The 112-year-old group said in June it had asked new chief executive Soren Skou to look into potentially breaking up the group, whose shipping and energy operations are both struggling. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
