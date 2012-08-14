Maersk CEO says wants rates closer to 2010 levels

COPENHAGEN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The head of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday the group’s container shipping arm, Maersk Line, would strive to restore freight rates to levels closer to where they were in 2010.

Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen said in a conference call on Maersk’s second-quarter results that container freight rates had recovered to levels above 2011 but are still “significantly below” 2010 levels.

“We will work hard to get closer to those (2010) rate levels,” Andersen said. (Reporting by John Acher)