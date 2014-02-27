Maersk beats forecast, sees higher profit in 2014

COPENHAGEN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk reported stronger-than-expected net profit for 2013 on Thursday thanks to higher profit in container shipping unit Maersk Line.

Fourth quarter net profit fell to $936 million, Maersk said, beating market’s average forecast of $808 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Group net profit for 2014 is expected to be significantly above 2013’s figure of $3.78 billion, Maersk said. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Louise Ireland)