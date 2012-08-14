FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maersk raises guidance after Q2 profit falls
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 14, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Maersk raises guidance after Q2 profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk reported a bigger-than-forecast drop in net earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday and upgraded guidance for full-year results based on higher freight rates.

Net profit fell to $965 million in April-June from $1.57 billion in the second quarter last year, missing analysts’ average estimate of a fall to $994 million in a Reuters poll.

But the result came within the range of estimates.

The conglomerate, whose Maersk Line is the world’s biggest container shipping company, raised guidance for full-year 2012 earnings, saying it now expects a group result “slightly above” 2011 instead of slightly lower.

It said it expected Maersk Line to reach a “modest positive result” in 2012 based on higher average freight rates in the second half of the year instead of its earlier outlook for a “negative up to neutral result” at Maersk Line. (Reporting by John Acher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.