Maersk posts 2014 result in line, to sell Danske Bank stake
February 25, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

Maersk posts 2014 result in line, to sell Danske Bank stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk booked $2.2 billion in impairment losses at its oil unit on Wednesday and said it would sell its 20 percent stake in Danske Bank, Denmark’s largest bank.

It said it would sell the majority of its Danske Bank stake to the Maersk family foundation, which controls the company, and the proceeds, expected to amount to around $5.5 billion, would be spent as dividends for shareholders.

The largest container shipping company in the world posted 2014 results broadly in line with expectations in a Reuters poll, with net revenues at $47.57 billion and net profit of $5.2 billion. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

