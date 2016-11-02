COPENHAGEN Nov 2 A.P. Moller-Maersk
missed forecasts with a 44 percent fall in
third-quarter profit on Wednesday as the world's biggest
container shipping firm struggles with sector overcapacity.
Net profit fell to $438 million for the three months to
September 30, below the $490 million expected by analysts polled
by Reuters.
It maintained its guidance for the year, calling for an
underlying result significantly below last year's $1.3 billion.
In September Maersk said it would concentrate on the further
development of its shipping business and split off its Maersk
Oil and related businesses such as Maersk Drilling and Maersk
Tankers.
Maersk is fighting to remain the world's leading container
shipping carrier amid a wave of mergers and acquisitions.
Rival Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd of South Korea was
forced into receivership in August.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)