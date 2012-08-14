FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk CEO says will raise rates until satisfactory
August 14, 2012

Maersk CEO says will raise rates until satisfactory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The head of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday that the group’s container shipping line would keep raising rates until returns are satisfactory.

“We see limited room for downward adjustments (to freight rates), which can come short term, but we will continue our efforts to increase rates until the industry has a satisfactory return,” Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen said in a conference call on the group’s second-quarter results.

Andersen also said that Maersk Line had room to raise rates because its average rates had lagged increases in the spot market somewhat due to contracts at rates lower than the current spot market level. (Reporting by John Acher)

