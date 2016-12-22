UPDATE 1-British Airways cabin crew call off Christmas strike
Dec 22 British Airways cabin crew have called off a planned Christmas strike, trade union Unite said on Thursday.
COPENHAGEN Dec 22 A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday two of its offshore oil industry supply vessels sank off the coast of France earlier in the day as they were being towed for scrapping in Turkey.
It said the two vessels, Maersk Searcher and Maersk Shipper, were unmanned at the time of the incident and no one was hurt.
Both vessels, with deadweight of around 3500 tonnes and 82 metres long, had been emptied of fuel and lubricants, Claus Bachmann, chief operating officer of Maersk Supply Service, said in an email. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
NEW YORK, Dec 22 A JetBlue airline passenger, who media outlets and a witness described as making angry remarks at the sight of Ivanka Trump on his flight, was removed from the plane on Thursday by the airline.
Dec 22 Goldman Sachs Group Inc named former chair and chief executive officer of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co Ellen Kullman to its board of directors, according to a filing made public on Thursday.