Maersk Line to share vessels with MSC and MOL in Asia-S.America
#Switzerland Market Report
May 18, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

Maersk Line to share vessels with MSC and MOL in Asia-S.America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 18 (Reuters) - Maersk Line has entered into a vessel sharing agreement with Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL) on routes between Asia and the east coast of South America.

“The VSA will simplify the network and improve operational responsiveness on the route,” Maersk Line said in a statement.

The VSA will include 22 vessels on a two looped routes.

The Asia to East Coast of South America line is a key route for the transport of electronics and automobile parts, propelling the automobile industry within Latin America.

Maersk Line and MSC are already sharing about 185 vessels in a deal made last year.

Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

