FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maersk Line combines east South America operations to cut costs
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2016 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Maersk Line combines east South America operations to cut costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Maersk Line, the world’s largest container ship operator, said on Wednesday it was consolidating its operations in Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay in a bid to cut costs amid falling freight rates.

Antonio Dominguez of Panama will be the new director of operations for the east coast of South America, the company said in a statement from Brazil. Latin America accounted for around 12 percent of Maersk Line’s global volumes in 2015.

Maersk Line is part of Denmark’s shipping and oil conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.