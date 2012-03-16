FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk says gets $370 mln Statoil rig job extension
#Energy
March 16, 2012 / 8:20 AM / in 6 years

Maersk says gets $370 mln Statoil rig job extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 16 (Reuters) - Maersk Drilling, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk , said Norway’s Statoil had decided to exercise an option to use its Maersk Developer rig for two more years in the Gulf of Mexico.

Maersk Drilling said the two-year extension of the rig’s existing four-year contract was worth about $370 million.

The Maersk Developer, an ultra deepwater semi-submersible rig, has been employed in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico since it was delivered in 2009, Maersk Drilling said. (Reporting by John Acher)

