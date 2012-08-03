FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk CEO says year-old strategy paying off
August 3, 2012

Maersk CEO says year-old strategy paying off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The head of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said in an internal company magazine published on Friday that an updated strategy launched a year ago was paying off and would help boost earnings in the years ahead.

“In spite of the difficult short and medium-term outlook for world markets, I am convinced that our clear strategy and strong and consistent execution will enable us to strengthen our foundation and enable us to increase the Group’s results over the coming years,” Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen said in “Maersk Post”. (Reporting by John Acher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
