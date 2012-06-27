UAE mall developer MAF to price $500 mln 7-yr bond Wednesday

DUBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Dubai-based mall developer Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) Holding plans to issue a $500 million 7-year bond on Wednesday, arranging banks said.

The bond will price in the range of 5.25 and 5.375 percent, tighter than indicated earlier in the day.

Orderbooks, which closed at 1030 GMT, were believed to be about $2 billion, lead arrangers said in a separate update.

JP Morgan, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Standard Chartered, UBS and Barclays are bookrunners on the deal.

A year after it called off its maiden conventional bond issue in the international market, MAF is counting on stronger global demand for Gulf debt, and better investor sentiment towards Dubai in particular, to get a successful deal away.