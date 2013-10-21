FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2013 / 10:43 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai's MAF to host investor calls ahead of potential hybrid

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - Dubai mall operator Majid Al Futtaim is planning to host global investor calls on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the potential issue of a benchmark-sized US dollar-denonominated perpetual bond, according to a lead manager.

The calls are scheduled to take place on Monday at 13:00 BST and on Tuesday at 09:00 BST.

The hybrid notes are expected to be rated BB+/BB+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch.

Goldman Sachs and HSBC are structuring advisors on the deal, joined by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Emirates NBD Capital, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers)

