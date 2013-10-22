FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai's MAF opens books on hybrid bond issue
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 22, 2013 / 10:40 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai's MAF opens books on hybrid bond issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) has opened books on its upcoming issue of a US dollar-denominated hybrid bond, according to one of the lead managers.

The company has set initial price thoughts of low- to mid-7% for the perpetual note, which will be callable after five years.

The coupon on the note will step up by 25bp in year 10 and by an additional 75bp in year 25, according to the proposed terms.

The upcoming bond, which will become the Gulf’s first international hybrid to be issued by a corporate borrower, is expected to price as early as Wednesday, according to the lead manager.

The issuer hosted investor calls on Monday and Tuesday, as it revived a transaction it originally marketed in May but was forced to delay due to adverse market conditions.

Goldman Sachs and HSBC are structuring advisors on the deal, and are joined by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Emirates NBD Capital, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered as joint bookrunners.

The Reg S-only notes are expected to be rated BB+ and to receive a 50% equity credit by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. The issuer is rated BBB/BBB by the same agencies.

Reporting By Josie Cox and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.