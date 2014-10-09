FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German machine tool maker MAG eyes 2015 stock market listing
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

German machine tool maker MAG eyes 2015 stock market listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 9 (Reuters) - German machine tool maker MAG IAS is considering a stock market listing as soon as next year, as its U.S.-based owner Mo Meidar is seeking an exit, the company said.

The move follows a restructuring in which Meidar, who formed MAG by buying a number of industrial businesses including units of ThyssenKrupp and Kuka, sold MAG’s American operations to France’s Fives last year.

MAG IAS employs roughly 1,500 staff and is targeting sales of 450 million euros ($572 million) this year. It did not publish group earnings figures.

Rainer Schmueckle, a former manager at Daimler and Johnson Controls, has been named new chief executive of MAG IAS. He replaces Meidar, who will remain chairman.

MAG specialises in supplying car makers with production lines and has recently shed all non-automotive businesses. (1 US dollar = 0.7872 euro) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.