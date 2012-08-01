FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magellan to start 75,000 bpd through Crane-to-Houston line
August 1, 2012

Magellan to start 75,000 bpd through Crane-to-Houston line





NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners said on Wednesday it would start moving 75,000 barrels per day of crude oil through its Crane-to-Houston pipeline in early 2013.

Speaking to analysts during the second quarter earnings call, the company said the line would reach its capacity of 225,000 bpd by mid-2013.

Earlier, the scope of the project changed, expanding total capacity from 135,000 to 225,000 to take advantage of moving increased domestic and Canadian production from the Midwest to the refineries along the Gulf Coast.

The company said it is currently purging the line, which once carried petroleum products.

