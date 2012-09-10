FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magellan Petroleum rejects Stratex takeover proposal
September 10, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Magellan Petroleum rejects Stratex takeover proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Magellan Petroleum Corp rejected a $124 million acquisition offer from Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings Inc, citing doubts about the company’s financial health.

Magellan said the audit opinion for Stratex’s most recent audited financial statement raises “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Stratex has been warning about its ability to continue as a going concern for the past two years.

“Cumulative losses of $318,431 since inception January 6, 1989 indicate that the company may have difficulty in continuing as a going concern,” it said in a filing dated Aug. 12, 2011.

Stratex had made an offer late last month to buy Magellan Petroleum for about $124 million in cash and stock.

Shares of Magellan, which has a market capitalization of $58.14 million, closed at $1.08 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

