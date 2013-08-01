FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magellan sees 'high probability' of expanding Longhorn pipeline
August 1, 2013 / 6:16 PM / in 4 years

Magellan sees 'high probability' of expanding Longhorn pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP sees a “high probability” of expanding its Longhorn crude oil pipeline, which is ramping up volumes of West Texas crude shipped to Houston-area refineries, Chief Executive Mike Mears told analysts on Thursday.

He said the reversed pipeline that started shipping crude in April was expected to move an average of 120,000 barrels per day in the third quarter, ramping up to its full 225,000 bpd capacity in September.

Mears also said the company expects to launch an open season later in the third quarter to gauge shipper interest in a new diesel and jet fuel pipeline in Arkansas. The pipeline would move up to 75,000 bpd from Magellan’s Forth Smith network to its terminal in Little Rock.

The line would help fill a void left in the state when Enterprise Products Partners last month shut a Texas-to-Indiana distillate pipeline to convert it to move Pennsylvania ethane to Texas.

