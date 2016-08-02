Magellan reports decline in Q2 BridgeTex crude pipeline volumes

HOUSTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shipments on Magellan Midstream Partners' 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) BridgeTex crude pipeline fell to around 210,000 bpd in the second quarter, as shippers opted to move their minimum required volume, executives said on Tuesday.

Magellan also said it expects linefill for its new Saddlehorn pipeline to be around 1 million barrels, and that the process will be complete by the end of the month, executives said during the company's second-quarter earnings release. (Reporting by Liz Hampton, editing by G Crosse)