a year ago
Magellan reports decline in Q2 BridgeTex crude pipeline volumes
August 2, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

Magellan reports decline in Q2 BridgeTex crude pipeline volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shipments on Magellan Midstream Partners' 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) BridgeTex crude pipeline fell to around 210,000 bpd in the second quarter, as shippers opted to move their minimum required volume, executives said on Tuesday.

Magellan also said it expects linefill for its new Saddlehorn pipeline to be around 1 million barrels, and that the process will be complete by the end of the month, executives said during the company's second-quarter earnings release. (Reporting by Liz Hampton, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
