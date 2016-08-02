FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Magellan reports decline in Q2 BridgeTex crude pipeline volumes
#Market News
August 2, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Magellan reports decline in Q2 BridgeTex crude pipeline volumes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from earnings call, comment from chief executive)

HOUSTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shipments on Magellan Midstream Partners' 300,000 barrel per day (bpd) BridgeTex crude pipeline from West Texas, to Houston, Texas fell to around 210,000 bpd in the second quarter, as shippers opted to move their minimum requirements, executives said on Tuesday.

The midstream operator also said it expected volumes on its 275,000 bpd Longhorn pipeline from Crane, Texas to Houston, Texas to decline for the remainder of the year as shippers take advantage of historical credits earned by shipping above minimum volume requirements in the past.

The lower volumes come as some price differentials have fallen below the cost of shipping, executives said on the company's second-quarter earnings call, and as production has declined during a two-year oil price rout.

"Our working assumption is that there will be a year or two of over capacity in the market," Chief Executive Officer Mike Mears said on the call.

"We don't feel like we've got a long-term problem. At worst we've got a short-term problem.

Magellan also said it expects linefill for its new Saddlehorn pipeline to be around 1 million barrels, and that the process will be complete by the end of the month.

Reporting by Liz Hampton, editing by G Crosse and Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
