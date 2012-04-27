FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Magellan Health profit misses estimates
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Magellan Health profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.75 vs est $0.89

* Q1 revenue $773.2 mln vs est $779.6 mln

* Reaffirms 2012 EPS forecast of $3.25-$3.89

* Sees 2012 revenue $3.2 bln to $3.4 bln

April 27 (Reuters) - Magellan Health Services Inc’s quarterly profit missed analysts’ estimates as it was hurt by higher costs.

The company’s first-quarter net income fell to $20.8 million, or 75 cents per share, from $34.3 million, or $1.02 per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose about 12 percent to $773.2 million.

Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn 87 cents per share on revenue of $779.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cost of care rose about 17 percent, while cost of goods sold soared 43 percent.

The company, which provides a network of doctors and hospitals to its members, maintained its 2012 profit forecast of $3.25 to $3.89 per share and revenue of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion.

Shares of the Avon, Connecticut-based company, which has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, closed at $49.06 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

